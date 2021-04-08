Queen of the South season 5 episode 2 spoilers: Teresa’s sit-down







Want to get a good sense of what lies ahead on Queen of the South season 5 episode 2? Let’s just say that the show will continue to embrace Teresa’s new status as Queenpin, and all of the different consequences that go along with it.

We certainly know that when it comes to scale, the show is going to be bigger and bolder than ever. There’s no real denying that given that we’ll be spending a good bit of time in New York City. After all, the title for episode 2 is “Me Llevo Manhattan,” and the synopsis below gives you a pretty good indication of what you can expect to see:

With tensions rising, Teresa arranges a sit down in New York between the Dominicans and the Russians.

That may not be much of a tease, but it is a real tone-setter for what she is going to be facing off against. This is one of those situations where one wrong move could cause an avalanche, and that is something that Teresa has to prepare herself for in advance. These issues can be delicate, and she needs to hold her ground, mediate, and also make sure she continues to do what’s best for her. Herein lies the kicker, though — she has to make sure that nobody else is aware of it.

Given that this is the final season for Queen of the South, we have to imagine that the story is only going to get bolder and crazier. There is no real reason for the writers to hold anything back anymore — we gotta imagine that characters will die and the swings will get bolder and more notable as time goes on.

