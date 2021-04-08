MacGyver canceled at CBS; season 5 finale to be series finale







Here is some MacGyver news that we certainly didn’t expect to hear, and also that we’re 100% sad about. The show has been canceled. With that, the April 30 finale is now poised to be the series finale.

In a statement, confirming the news, CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl had the following to say:

“All of us at CBS are extremely grateful for the incredible work and dedication from Lucas and the rest of the cast, as well as Monica, the writers and the entire crew … The MacGyver team traveled far and wide to repeatedly save the world with little more than bubble gum and a paper clip and made this show distinctly their own. We’re gratified we get to give this dedicated and loyal fan base the opportunity to say goodbye to their favorite characters in the thoughtful manner this series deserves.”

Here is what we’re worried about — how much time was there in order to create a “thoughtful” ending? This is a show that already has the whole season written and if this was planned to be the final season, we imagine we would’ve heard something before now.

This season was complicated, to put it lightly. New showrunner Monica Macer had to craft stories to fit in between episodes filmed last season, ones where Peter Lenkov was the primary executive producer. This was a hard task for her and under the circumstances, she did a great job.

Where to begin? The past five years have been what I will look on later as THE most formative years of my life. Lots of tough, lots of love. I made life long friends, actually no, family. I learned to push myself to new limits, breaking through and through and through. Was nervous to take up the mantle of an icon and you guys allowed me into your homes and accepted me. I’m like the Roger Moore of MacGyvers now thanks to your support. Lol. But this is also a love letter to my cast and crew, to those who have been with us since day 1 or day 1000, through those oppressive summer days in the Georgia heat, where the humidity envelopes you like a warm sweater to the below freezing winter days where the worst part about it is that no one believes you when you say it gets cold in Georgia. Lol. Through all the people who said we wouldn’t make it past the first 13, through all the tough times you guys always somehow brought so much joy into my life, helped me grow exponentially and you’ve shown me what it means to be a real cinema team. This format just doesn’t do enough justice for all that I want to say, so maybe this is the first of many blubbering messages, but thank you, my new family, from the bottom of my heart, thank you. All of you.

Now that we only have a small handful of episodes left, we’re going to have to enjoy every single one to the fullest … however hard that may be.

