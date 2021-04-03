MacGyver season 5 episode 13: Mac, Desi move in together







Are you interested in getting a better sense of what’s next on MacGyver season 5 episode 13? There’s a very tough situation ahead for our title hero, for starters!

Over the course of this upcoming episode, you are going to see a situation that involves Mac not having one of his most essential skills: His hands. Think about how much he uses them to problem-solve in the field; without them, what will he do? We foresee a lot of scrambling for him as he relies heavily on Desi in order to save the day. She may have to become almost her own MacGyver in order for the two to survive.

Oh, and to go along with this, there is also a big personal milestone for Mac and Desi: The two moving in together. Does this mean that they are going to be a successful couple long-term? Because of what is happening with Mac and Riley at present, we’re hesitant to say anything of the sort for now. Yet, we do think that there are a ton of interesting character moments that can come from the two of them being in this place.

Below, we have the full MacGyver season 5 episode 13 synopsis with some more news when it comes to what lies ahead:

“Barn Find + Oil Slick + La Punzonatura + Lab Rats + Tachometer” – While Mac and the team delve into the world of Italian car culture in order to track down a crime boss-in-hiding, Mac must lean on Desi when he discovers that he losing the ability to control his hands. Also, Mac and Desi move in together and Riley reveals the truth about her secret team of hackers to Russ, on MACGYVER, Friday, April 9 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

