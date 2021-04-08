Is American Housewife new tonight on ABC? More season 6 hopes







Is American Housewife new tonight on ABC? Within this article, we’ll take a look at that question — but then also look more to the future.

Alas, we can’t say that we’ve got a ton of good news coming your way tonight — there is no new episode! We’re going to be stuck waiting for a long time — maybe forever — to see what is coming up next. Last week was the season 5 finale, and there is no clear sense that the comedy will be coming back.

Are we hopeful? Reasonably so. The ratings for this season are comparable to what we saw in season 4, and we’ve seen this network in particular be supportive to some of their comedies. At this point, we at least think the show will get one more season — it’s better than an out-of-nowhere cancellation that would likely lead to some backlash.

So when can you expect ABC to make a firm decision? The next month and a half will be crucial. Typically, we see major networks figure this out at some point before they release their new schedule, and because this is a show that typically airs throughout the season, we should hear sooner rather than later. The big mystery is whether or not American Housewife would keep its timeslot, especially since it’s proven capable as a utility player almost anywhere. That may be frustrating for some viewers out there, but it could also be seen as a luxury and the thing that helps to keep it on the air.

Remember that if you want to see a season 6, the best thing that you can do at this point is stream/watch old episodes and recommend the show to your friends! The more buzz that can be built, the better off the series will be in the end.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to American Housewife

Do you want to see American Housewife season 6 happening at ABC?

Are you sad that the show isn’t on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, stick around for some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







