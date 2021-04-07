Is Jesse Spencer leaving Chicago Fire? Season 9 episode 12 return date







Is Jesse Spencer leaving Chicago Fire following the events of season 9 episode 12? Based on what we’re hearing right now, we’d be worried.

Let’s start things off here with a reminder: There is no new episode next week. This could end up being the final hiatus of the season, but it’s a hiatus nonetheless. The next new episode is going to be airing on Wednesday, April 21, and this is where things get a tad hairy for Casey. For a little more news on that, check out the synopsis below:

04/21/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : While Mouch makes an incredible save, all eyes are on a mystery man who helped save his neighbor. Casey worries about his future at the CFD. TV-14

So why would Casey be concerned about his future in CFD? Odds are, this has a thing or two to do with the medical problems he’s been having — head injuries are nothing to sneeze at! You have to pay close attention to them and he’s already gone through a lot on the job. We don’t want to see his leave the department anytime soon, but we can’t say that we’re shocked that this situation is going on right now. The moment that Casey started to show some problems, we were worried.

Of course, we’ve heard nothing suggesting that Spencer is leaving the show right now — clearly, though, the writers want you to be concerned. This is a storyline that could linger through at least some of the remainder of this season. We’ve just lost enough other characters as of late in between Dawson, Otis, Mackey, and Foster. We don’t need to throw one of the leads in there right now! Let’s just cross our fingers and hope that there is a way for him to get better.

What do you want to see when it comes to Chicago Fire season 9 episode 12?

Do you think that Casey is going to be okay in the end? Share some of your thoughts and expectations below! Once you do that, keep coming back for some other news and updates. (Photo: NBC.)

