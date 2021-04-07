Chicago Med season 6 episode 12 return date: Dean, Ethan’s past…







Want to see the Chicago Med season 6 episode 12 return date on NBC, or get some other news all about what’s coming up next? We’ve got everything that out need to know within this piece!

Ultimately, we’re going to have some good and bad news to share here. The bad news at the moment is clear: There is no new installment next week. What’s the reason for it? It’s got everything to do with a short production hiatus, and a way to save as many episodes as possible until we get around to May. Once you do get to that point, though, there could be new installments for much of the rest of the season.

On April 21, the medical drama is going to be back with “Some Things Are Worth the Risk.” So what can you expect over the course of it? Check out the full Chicago Med season 6 episode 12 synopsis for some scoop:

04/21/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Dean and Ethan respond to a scene that brings back some bad memories. When Carol’s condition worsens, Natalie is willing to do whatever it takes to get her mom feeling better. TV-14

So what are we most excited about with this episode? It is nice to see Dean and Ethan explore a little more of their shared past — it’s essential in order to understand their relationship a little bit more. This has been an interesting dynamic for most of the season, largely because they’ve each been in positions of authority.

As for Natalie, what makes this storyline so interesting comes from its relatability. We know that she loves her mother, and she’s in a spot that so many children are in during this hard time. People are being forced into making difficult, emotional decisions, and it’s sometimes hard to know what the right answer is.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago Med right now!

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chicago Med season 6 episode 12?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do check that out, be sure to stick around for some additional updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







