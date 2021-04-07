Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD new tonight, April 7?







Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD new tonight on NBC? Within this article, we’re going to do our best to break down this question — and, of course, give you a whole lot of additional insight on what’s next.

We love when we get to throw some good news in these pieces, so let’s go ahead and do that now — there are some new episodes coming on the network tonight! This marks the second straight week of new shows and while that may seem like nothing, we don’t take any new episodes for granted amidst the global health crisis. Each one is bringing something great to the table in its own way, whether it be character conflict to high-profile cases.

Just to ensure that you have a lot to be excited about coming up, why not go ahead and share the synopses for all three installments below? Take a look…

Chicago Med, “Letting Go Only to Come Together” – 04/07/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Ethan teams up with an unexpected person to treat a famous tennis player who is afraid his career might be over. Goodwin’s new protocols cause a stir. TV-14

Chicago Fire, “A Couple Hundred Degrees” – 04/07/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : A new recruit with ties to the CFD tests Serveride’s patience. Violet receives a mysterious note that sends her and Brett on a hunt for the person who wrote it. TV-14

Chicago PD, “Signs of Violence” – 04/07/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : A wellness check on a family reveals signs of foul play and Detective Hailey Upton is determined to find the parents and young daughter. As Upton delves further into the troubled family dynamics, she finds herself reflecting on her own childhood trauma. TV-14

Of these three episodes, we find ourselves drawn the most to what’s going on with Upton, mostly because it is so personal and therefore so appreciated. We only get these small windows in on special occasions.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago Med right now

What do you want to see on Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD tonight?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around — there are even more updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







