NCIS: Hawaii spin-off show to reportedly have female lead







While technically NCIS: Hawaii is not even 100% official, things are moving forward here behind the scenes. Not only that, but there’s one bit of casting intel out there that is especially notable.

According to a new report coming in from TVLine, the show’s producers (which include showrunners Christopher Silber and Jan Nash from NCIS: New Orleans) are looking to have a female lead for the series, similar to what we have with Gibbs on the flagship or Pride on NCIS: NOLA. The character’s name is tentatively Jane Tennant, and she would serve as the first division chief of NCIS Pearl. There’s a lot here that can change, but this is where the series is leaning right now when it comes to casting.

As for who the producers/CBS would seek out, our feeling is that they’ll go for a big, splashy name with at least some nostalgia attached to it already. That was what made Scott Bakula such a smart casting choice, or LL Cool J over on NCIS: Los Angeles. These are people viewers already know and love, and there would be an immediate interest in checking them out.

For some more NCIS video discussion, check out what we had to say about last night’s installment below! Once you do that, be sure to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there are more reviews and further updates coming.

Of course, we do wonder whether or not an established NCIS cast member from elsewhere (or even a recurring one) could end up coming over to Hawaii and being a major part of that show — it could be a way to ensure viewers get on board right away. With NCIS: New Orleans ending and with the main show probably much closer to the end than the beginning, it makes sense for CBS to expand the franchise elsewhere.

Just remember this, though — not every spin-off that gets discussed ends up happening. Remember NCIS: Red? That was attempted years back and even got a backdoor pilot, but it never ended up getting that full series order.

Do you want to see the NCIS: Hawaii series happen?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to stick around — there are other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







