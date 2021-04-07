Mayans MC season 3 episode 6 spoilers: Can EZ Reyes find his place?







As we prepare ourselves for Mayans MC season 3 episode 6 next week, we’ll inch closer to an all-important truth: EZ Reyes is still finding his place. He wants to be able to figure it out and yet clearly, he’s not there as of yet. He’s just got his patch — there’s room for a lot of movement, but he needs to build trust. He needs to ensure that most of his ideas work in the near future.

For a few more details now on the subject of what’s next, we suggest that you just check out the full Mayans MC season 3 episode 6 synopsis below:

EZ has a difficult time finding his footing in the club’s hierarchy; Angel loses himself to [his vices], booze, and violence.

The idea of Angel being on some sort of a downward spiral should not be all that much of a shock to anyone, given that we’ve seen this character in this spot at a number of different times before. He’s lost a lot, and he’s struggling to maintain all of his relationships in his life. We do think that it’s going to get better for him before the end of the season (or so we hope), but it’s going to take time. He may need to hit rock bottom before he finds his way back up.

Of course, you should prepare yourself for a lot of other chaos over the course of this episode, whether it be with the club or with the cartel. Mayans MC is a show that routinely brings a lot of different stuff to the table, but rarely ever shares a lot in its synopses. More than likely, there will be some surprises coming in this episode that you’ll never know about in advance.

