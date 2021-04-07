New Amsterdam season 3 episode 7: Howie Cournemeyer’s ‘legend’







Curious to learn a little more about New Amsterdam season 3 episode 7? This is going to be an episode that tackles some important issues. Take, for example, National HIV Testing Day. New Amsterdam will be focusing on patient in needs, and the story as a whole has a pretty quirky title: “The Legend of Howie Cournemeyer.”

So what is this guy’s legend? We’ll probably learn a little bit more about that over the days ahead — for now, though, we present the New Amsterdam season 3 episode 7 synopsis with more updates on what’s ahead:

04/13/2021 (10:01PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : It’s National HIV Testing Day and Max has offered free care to all HIV+ patients who come to New Amsterdam. Bloom and Reynolds butt heads over their opposing bedside manners. Iggy eagerly awaits the return of a friend. Sharpe discovers that she may need more hands on with her niece. TV-14

We appreciate the show bringing HIV back to the forefront at a time in which it isn’t getting much of a focus, just like we also appreciate New Amsterdam having a balance between different characters. There are a lot of different personal stories here and honestly, that’s what we like. This show is at its best when you can continue to get that perfect balance and deliver the goods on all fronts. Because there is a multiple-season renewal already, there is no real pressure when it comes to anything story-wise right now. You can just continue to build up some arcs and craft stories that feel absolutely perfect to you.

Of course, we’re hoping that some of this story will lead to a little bit of something more for Max and Sharpe, but odds are the writers are going to make us wait a while for some of that.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to New Amsterdam right away

What are you interested in seeing next when it comes to New Amsterdam season 3 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! After you check that out, remember to stick around — there are some other updates ahead you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







