FBI: Most Wanted season 2 episode 11 return date: A look at ‘Obstruction’







Want to know the full FBI: Most Wanted season 2 episode 11 return date at CBS, or some additional insight on what’s next? Just as you would expect, we’ve got news on all of the above within this piece!

Let’s kick things off, though, by handing over some of the bad news: Even though the show just came back on the air, another hiatus is coming around the bend. The next new episode is entitled “Obstruction” and it is set to air on Tuesday, April 20. As for what to expect, the synopsis below indicates that a vigilante is going to be at the forefront of a lot of what’s ahead:

“Obstruction” – After a double murder takes place in a small town, the team goes after the vigilante who relies on internet sleuths to exact revenge on suspects in the name of justice. Also, Jess and Sarah’s relationship continues to grow, but not everyone approves, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, April 20 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

So who is going to object to Jess and Sarah? That’s one thing that we’re curious to learn more about, and that’s to go along with the case itself. Cases in a small town can be incredibly difficult — there’s a general sentiment to not trust outsiders, and there is also a ton of internal gossip. It can be really hard to figure out the truth, and it may take a long time in order to get some semblance of answers.

While we know that getting another hiatus stinks, we are pretty pleased about the fact that when FBI: Most Wanted returns, we could have more of a consistent run of episodes the whole way through. We just gotta get through the next 14 days!

