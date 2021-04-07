Supergirl season 6 episode 3 spoilers: Lena, Lex fight for control







Supergirl season 6 episode 3 carries with it the title of “Phantom Menaces,” and we gotta think this is more than a Star Wars reference. Over the course of the hour, we’ll see a showdown like no other with Lena in one corner and Lex in another. They each have the same goal: Taking ownership of Luthor Corp. Alas, at the end of the day only one of them will have the ability to run it. That will clearly define the future of the company, and also the future of the show. This is a season that is going to look and feel a little bit different — that is in part due to the Kara twist in the premiere, but also due to it being the final season. We’re building towards something big! Whatever that cool is remains to be seen.

Below, you’ve got the full Supergirl season 6 episode 3 synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead:

BATTLE OF WITS – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) makes a new ally. Lena (Katie McGrath) and Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) battle for control of Luthor Corp. Sudz Sutherland directed the episode written by Dana Horgan & Emilio Ortega Aldrich (#603). Original airdate 4/13/2021.

It’s interesting that the show isn’t giving that much away when it comes to upcoming episode, but that may be due to the fact that there are larger surprises underneath the surface. Because Jon Cryer is not a series regular, we have to imagine that Lex will go away at a certain point. Maybe he will be gone for a long time, but he’s Lex Luthor! We’re talking about one of the most iconic villains within the Superman/Supergirl world.

Be prepared for new episodes over the next several weeks — the show will eventually be replaced again on the schedule by Superman & Lois.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Supergirl right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Supergirl season 6 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, be sure to stick around — there are some more updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







