NCIS season 18 episode 12 return date for Mark Harmon, cast







After tonight’s all-important “Gut Punch,” what’s going to be coming on NCIS season 18 episode 12? Also, what’s the return date?

It’s true that we have to kick this article off (unfortunately) with another dose of bad news: There is no new installment on the air next week. We just got the show back on the air! Why do this? We wish we had a better answer for you, but this is just the way that CBS does things sometimes.

Our big point of frustration right now is that we don’t have too much more to share beyond the return date of Tuesday, April 20 and then also the title: “Sangre.” That’s translated to mean “blood,” and that certainly doesn’t sound altogether positive, right?

When looking at the season more through a large-scale lens, we know that there are five episodes left until things come to a close, and that Pam Dawber is set to appear in three more beyond what you got tonight. There is no confirmation at the moment that a season 19 is coming, but it’s hard to imagine NCIS ending in a way where there’s no proper lead-up for anyone. We haven’t heard of anyone among the cast and crew entering the end of the season thinking it’s the end. There may be things to work out (including a contract for Mark Harmon), but there’s time to talk about that down the road.

The important thing to note here is this: Despite the wait, rest assured that more great NCIS stuff is coming.

