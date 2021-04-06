Shameless season 11 episode 12: Cast reunion following series finale!







As if you weren’t excited enough for Shameless season 11 episode 12 on Showtime this weekend, here’s another reason to be! The series finale is going to have a reunion special following it, one where you will have a chance to see some of your favorite cast members discussing the long-running show and its legacy.

On Sunday, April 11 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern (after the big episode), you will be able to visit GallagherHouse.com in order to see the virtual reunion. Some of the cast members currently confirmed to attend are William H. Macy, Jeremy Allen White, Ethan Cutkowsky, Shanola Hampton, Steve Howey, Emma Kenney, Cameron Monaghan, Kate Miner, Noel Fisher, and Christian Isaiah. Meanwhile, showrunner and executive producer John Wells will also be there to break down the very end of the show. As for whether or not original cast member Emmy Rossum could return, nothing is confirmed as of yet; we don’t even know if she is going to be in the final episode or not.

In addition to the reunion special, the aforementioned link will provide a 360-degree tour of the iconic Gallagher house, which will provide Easter eggs aplenty plus some never-before-seen content. It’s a better way to celebrate Shameless, which makes some sense given that this is one of the most iconic shows of the past decade. It’s one that we’re still going to want to see back on the air someday, and we feel almost greedy for saying that given that it’s had such an incredible run as it is.

Within the series finale itself, be prepared to check out a story all about Frank Gallagher’s fate, plus many of his children figuring out what they want out of their future. Will they say goodbye to their home forever? Signs point that way, but Lip wasn’t able to sell the place in episode 11.

