The Flash season 7 episode 7 spoilers: Frost’s story in ‘Growing Pains’







The Flash season 7 episode 7 carries with it the title of “Growing Pains,” and it goes without saying that there are problems ahead. There are more threats coming in the direction of Killer Frost — the character was in some ways born to be a villain and now, she has to find a way to shake that perception a little bit. That’s not going to be easy given everything that is coming up.

Below, we’ve got the full The Flash season 7 episode 7 synopsis with more information all about what lies ahead:

FROST MUST FACE HER PAST – When a mysterious ice powered enemy frames Frost (Danielle Panabaker) for a brutal crime, she must find a way to clear her name. Meanwhile, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) have a surprise houseguest, and Joe (Jesse L. Martin) continues to deal with Kristen Kramer (guest star Carmen Moore). Alexandra La Roche directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Jess Carson (#707). Original airdate 4/13/2021.

We’re sure that there are some story-of-the-week elements here, but we personally hope that there’s an opportunity in order to see things really accelerate when it comes the long-term. The Flash has taken things rather slowly in introducing its new “graphic novel” — we’ve already seen how that impacts people like Fuerza and Psych, but there could be more characters and problems to eventually surface in due time.

Given that tonight’s episode is mostly a showcase on Chester and Cisco, it does make sense to spend a little more time now on Frost. Amidst setting the larger story build for Barry Allen, we are happy there are opportunities to get to know a few other characters, as well. We are still pretty early on in the season, so there will be more opportunities to see things shift and change.

