Is This Is Us new tonight on NBC? Is season 5 episode 12 finally here?







Is This Is Us new tonight on NBC? We’ve been waiting for a while now to check out season 5 episode 12, an installment entitled “Both Things Can Be True” and one that has important developments ahead for Kevin, Randall, and many others. The promo for what’s coming also suggested that there are some big things ahead for Beth as she has a situation involving her daughter Tess to unravel.

So is the waiting finally over, and a new episode is going to be on the air in a matter of hours?

Let’s go ahead and share the good news now — there is a new episode airing on NBC tonight! This is going to be one that offers up a lot of perspective on a number of these characters, and you can see more on that courtesy of the attached synopsis:

04/06/2021 (09:00PM – 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : Jack and Miguel bond. Kevin and Madison navigate challenges. Randall seeks out a new kind of support network. TV-14

What is also nice to point out about this episode right now is that it’s the first of at least a couple airing over the next two weeks; there is no immediate hiatus coming, though we should also note that NBC has not specified a finale date as of yet. They are stretching out the schedules for many of their big-ticket shows this year, with the big reasoning for it having to do with the global health crisis.

