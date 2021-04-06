





Is The Resident new tonight on Fox? We’ll answer that question within this article — and we’ve also got a TON of news to share!

Let’s kick things off here, first and foremost, by getting some of the bad news out of the way: The Matt Czuchry series is not on the air tonight. With that being said, though, we’re almost at the end of the road for this hiatus! There are more episodes that will be on the air before too long, starting with one on April 13. We’ve got a few details all about that below, plus a look towards what is going to be following that one up…

Season 4 episode 9, “Doors Opening, Doors Closing” – A case becomes personal for the staff when Conrad and Bell treat a pregnant woman who is carrying Jake’s (guest star Conrad Ricamora) future adopted child. Upon hearing surprising news from Princess Nadine (guest star Shazi Raja), Devon contemplates the future of his love life. On the heels of meeting The Raptor’s parents, Mina gets a call that causes her to make a bold decision about her future. Meanwhile, Cain grows closer to Rose (guest star Cara Ricketts) and Irving (guest star Tasso Feldman) and Jessica (guest star Jessica Miesel) tie the knot in the all-new “Doors Opening, Doors Closing” spring premiere episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, April 13 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-409) (TV-14 L, V)

Season 4 episode 10, “Into the Unknown” – Just when Mina and The Raptor can see their future together, an unexpected complication throws a wrench in their plans. Meanwhile, Cain faces a harsh reality when Kit gives him the opportunity to prove he is ready to return to the OR. Then, Devon presents Rose (guest star Cara Ricketts) with a groundbreaking clinical trial that could help her battle with Sickle Cell Anemia in the all-new “Into the Unknown” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, April 20 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-410) (TV-14 L, V)

Just in looking at these details alone, it feels like every major character is going to face some roadblocks — though we may be rooting for some of them (like Cain) to struggle here and there. How much more does he need to be humbled after what he tried to do to Mina’s career? Be prepared for a lot of surprises not only in these episodes, but also the remainder of the season.

