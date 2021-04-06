Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Is season 18 episode 11 finally here?







Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Let’s face it — there have been a lot of people eager to watch season 18 episode 11 for a while now.

Why is that? There are a few different reasons for it, whether it be the suspension of Gibbs, the aftermath of that, or the upcoming appearance from Pam Dawber as journalist Marcie Warren. For those curious, it’s been confirmed already that she’s going to be a part of a multi-episode arc; she won’t be going anywhere in the near future.

Now, here is where we can bust out the metaphorical bottles of champagne — you are going to have a chance to see NCIS on the air tonight! This episode is entitled “Gut Punch,” and you can see both the promo and synopsis for it below:

“Gut Punch” – Vance assigns McGee, Torres and Bishop to [virus] compliance duty at a foreign affairs summit, where they discover a link to another NCIS team’s murder case, on NCIS, Tuesday, April 6 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Rocky Carroll directed the episode. Pam Dawber guest stars as investigative journalist Marcie Warren.

This episode is going to be an essential one in setting up whatever the final chapters of this season are going to be. Gibbs may have to find some ways to identify himself outside of his job; not only that, but we’re going to also see how NCIS functions without him. We imagine that there are going to be plenty of bumps in the road when it comes to that. This season has 16 episodes overall, and it will keep going until May.

