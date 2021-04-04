NCIS season 18 episode 11 sneak peek: Did McGee stumble on a case?







In just a matter of two days NCIS season 18 episode 11 is going to arrive on CBS, and signs point already to a fun McGee, Bishop, and Torres story.

Let’s start things off here with a refresher, in the event that you forgot what happened in episode 10 — Gibbs was suspended, and the aforementioned agents were all punished for lying amidst the investigation. That punishment now involves them doing virus protection duty prior to a Department of Defense event. There is no case for them here, and no opportunity to hang out with high-level government officials.

Well, here is where the twist comes into play! What if there is a case that comes out of nowhere? This is what you can see in the sneak peek below, as some paint on McGee’s jacket suggests that a new murder may be connected to the event that they were out. You get the sense here almost immediately that all three agents are itching for a case, and this marks their opportunity to dive into one head-first.

Are they going to be able to convince Vance to let them follow this case along? That remains to be seen — even if Leon does give them the green light, there is a chance that they’ll have to follow the orders of some other agents. This will be a less-than-desirable circumstance for these three agents but for us as viewers, this should prove to be a hoot.

