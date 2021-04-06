Blue Bloods season 11 episode 12 spoilers: Baker gets attacked!







Just in case you wanted an early sense of what’s next on Blue Bloods season 11 episode 12, go ahead and be worried for Abigail Baker. She’s one of the most important people on Frank’s team, so what happens when she gets assaulted? How will everyone at 1PP be able to handle this? It’s not going to be easy, and it’s certainly going to get personal.

This is an episode that carries with it the title of “Happy Endings” — does that imply that we’re going to have one for Abigail Hawk’s character? We sure hope so, given that it’s so much better than the alternative. Check out the Blue Bloods season 11 episode 12 synopsis for more scoop on that, plus everything else that lies ahead:

“Happy Endings” – Business becomes personal for Frank and his 1 Police Plaza team when Baker is assaulted on the street, as well as for Erin, when she asks her ex-husband, Jack Boyle (Peter Hermann), to represent a defendant she’s prosecuting. Also, Eddie wonders if she’s being too stubborn after she publicly undermines one of Jamie’s decisions at work, and Danny and Baez investigate the attempted murder of a couple with huge secrets, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, April 16 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Odds are, this will be an episode of the show that contains some big twists, and anytime that we get Peter Hermann back is a cause for celebration. Since we are getting closer to the end of the season, we want to see episodes that matter in the long-term.

As for the Jamie/Eddie storyline, the principal struggle here is making this different from all of the other, similar stories we’ve seen over the years. These two characters having a work dispute is something that feels all too similar right now…

