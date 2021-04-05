SEAL Team season 4 episode 11 sneak peek: Jason prepares for trial







We’ve waited for a while to see SEAL Team season 4 episode 11 on the air and luckily, the big moment is just about here! This is going to be one of the biggest tests of Jason Hayes’ whole career, as he has to figure out whether or not he will lose everything over a murder charge.

How will David Boreanaz’s character find a way to garner trust with a jury? That is one of the primary orders of business within this episode, and it’s something that the sneak peek below focuses on. As Jason prepares to present himself, he is handed some last-minute advice in order to keep himself accessible and sympathetic. He can’t show anger, and he needs to follow every rule to the best of his ability.

Do we feel confident that in the end, Jason is going to make it through this in one piece? Sure, but with that being said, we don’t exactly think that this is going to be easy. There are a lot of stumbling blocks that this character is going to encounter and over time, we’re curious to see what some of them are beyond the obvious. The circumstances that are in front of him now go a little something like this: Jason doesn’t know how much some other characters have his back. This is also a case with larger, potentially-public ramifications. While innocent until proven guilty may be a thing, a military trial comes with its fair share of challenges.

Our advice to you entering this episode is simple: Get your tissues, and then prepare for just about anything. There’s no guarantee that anything will even be resolved before this episode totally wraps up. SEAL Team does have a tendency to carry stories over into arcs.

