SEAL Team season 4 episode 11 return date: ‘Limits of Loyalty’







There are going to be a couple of things you want to know about SEAL Team season 4 episode 11, but let’s start off with the return date. When can you expect David Boreanaz and the rest of the cast to be back on the air?

Unfortunately, you are not going to be seeing everyone back next week. Even though we just got back from a hiatus, CBS is now making you wait two more weeks to see what lies ahead. “Limits of Loyalty” is the title for the next installment, and this is one poised to air on Wednesday, April 7. As for some of what lies ahead, we suggest that you view the full SEAL Team season 4 episode 11 synopsis below:

“Limits of Loyalty” – Jason is put on trial with a potential career-ending outcome, without knowing if his closest friend, Ray, has his back. Also, Stella moves in with Clay, and Sonny visits Hannah to help her prepare for the arrival of their baby, on SEAL TEAM, Wednesday, April 7 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

By the time that we reach the end of this episode, we do hope that Jason understands whether or not he will be able to get back with Bravo. It’s such a shame for him that he only recently got back on his post after deciding to leave, and now he’s in a spot where he doesn’t quite know if he is ever going to get an opportunity to return. We know that he is good at what he does, but at the same time, nothing is all that easy in this world.

Let’s hope that by the time the show returns to CBS, we start to get news on a season 5 renewal. The network has started to order episodes of some of their other shows, so it would be nice if they go ahead and reduce some of our stress for the rest of the season.

