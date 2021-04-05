Is The Neighborhood new tonight on CBS? ‘Welcome to the Art Class’







Is The Neighborhood new tonight over at CBS? Within this particular article, we’ll do our best to present you with an answer there — but, of course, look even more towards the short-term future.

The news that we’ve got over the next few paragraphs ranges from good to bad. Let’s get the bad out of the way first — there is no new episode tonight. CBS is catering most of their schedule at the moment to the NCAA Championship Game, meaning that there aren’t any new installments of some of their typical Monday shows. Yet, this is the last week of the hiatus! The Neighborhood, Bob Hearts Abishola, and other programs are coming back on the schedule next week, and there are a few fun things to look forward to.

When it comes to The Neighborhood itself, the #1 thing to be excited for with “Welcome to the Art Class” is some awkward comedy. What happens when Tina and Gemma attend a class, only to later make Calvin extremely jealous? Let’s just say that it all has a little bit to do with a “model” who is present for some illustrating. The photo above could be a hint of things to come.

For a few more details about this episode, be sure to check out the full synopsis below:

“Welcome to the Art Class” – When Tina and Gemma get more than they bargained for in a revealing art class, Calvin can’t hide his jealousy and takes drastic action. Also, Dave, Marty and Malcolm team up to crack the case of an unfinished mystery novel, on THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, April 12 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Beyond this episode, we know that there is another new one coming on April 19 entitled “Welcome to the Hero,” but there isn’t a whole lot of news there in terms of what lies ahead.

