Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 13 spoilers: Will Jo swap specialties?







Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 13 is an installment airing on April 22, and there are a few things it will remind us of throughout. Take, for example, the fact that medicine is a somewhat-fluid profession — you don’t have to be in the same specialty forever, and you also don’t have to work the same way. There are also many different conduits for change you can encounter — in this case, a global health crisis. We imagine that the virus has caused several doctors to reevaluate what their purpose is within a hospital, and both that and other factors may be weighing on Jo’s mind moving forward.

After all, within this aforementioned episode, Camilla Luddington’s character will be attempting a big change! Whether or not Bailey allows it to happen, however, is a totally different story.

For more information on this story, plus everything else that is coming up, we’ve got the full Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 13 synopsis below:

“Good as Hell” – Amidst the need for more surgeons, Jo tries to convince Bailey to let her switch specialties. Elsewhere, Link accuses Amelia of overstepping while he is treating a patient remotely, and Winston comes up with an out-of-the-box idea on “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, APRIL 22 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

The remote-care aspect of this episode should be fascinating, mostly because that isn’t something that we’ve seen explored that much on medical dramas. To a certain extent we understand why, given that it’s not as flashy or dramatic as having patients in the hospital. Yet, there are still some interesting stories to be explored here.

