Is All American new tonight on The CW? Is the season 3 hiatus over?







Is All American new tonight on The CW? We know that for a lot of people, there’s a real eagerness to get to the other side of this hiatus. The show left off on such a big note that, of course, we want more insight on what’s next! In particular, we gotta know what’s going to be coming up for Spencer and Olivia.

Luckily, we know that we’re going to be moving into the next phase of the show soon … we’re also just not there yet. Unfortunately, there is no new installment tonight and we’re stuck waiting until next week to see “Testify” — the first episode back. If you haven’t seen the synopsis below for it yet, it does a mighty-good job of setting the stage and getting you hyped:

MAKING THE RIGHT CHOICE – Spencer (Daniel Ezra) is upset with Olivia (Samantha Logan), which leaves him to face some difficult truths of his own. Olivia makes things even worse, leaving Billy (Taye Diggs), Laura (Monet Mazur) and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) worried. Billy is in search of a kicker and holds school tryouts and is surprised at who the number one candidate turns out to be. Meanwhile, Montes (guest star Alexandra Barreto) gives Asher (Cody Christian) a tough choice about his football career and Coop (Bre-Z) makes a decision about school after talking with her mom. Greta Onieogou and Karimah Westbrook also star. Ryan Zargoza directed the episode written by Robert D. Doty & Micah Cyrus (#309). Original airdate 4/12/2021.

We obviously hope that this episode gives us some answers when it comes to Spencer’s romantic life and Asher’s future, but also sets the stage for some new surprises. The real challenge for a show like this is simple: You want to be able to pay off some long-term threads will keeping new ones going. You always want people to be excited to watch!

