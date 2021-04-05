Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? Season 4 episode 14 teases







Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? Given that we’re so close to the end of the season, it only makes sense to want more news. Why wouldn’t you?

Unfortunately, we’re going to be stuck waiting for a while in order to see what’s next! The network has already confirmed that there is no installment on the air tonight — or next week either, for that matter. Season 4 episode 14 is entitled “Gender Reveal,” and it is going to air on Monday, April 19.

So what can you expect to see over the course of the episode? For starters, Shaun is going to take on all of the responsibility himself — not that this should be a huge surprise to a lot of people out there. He wants to think that he can overcome any challenge, and that includes helping Lea with her delivery. What he doesn’t quite understand is that Lea doesn’t want or need him in this role. It’s not about questioning his abilities; instead, it’s about working to make her feel 100% comfortable in the process. That’s, once again, something that he will need to figure out over time.

Given the title for this episode, you can probably guess already one major event that is going to be happening within this episode: Lea and Shaun potentially learning if their baby is a boy or a girl! This will be a huge milestone for the two as they prepare for the next phase of their lives; we can only hope that this leads to more excitement, and also helps Shaun realize further how real the whole process is. We know that on this past episode of the series, he was still struggling with certain aspects of it.

