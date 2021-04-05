





The Shameless series finale is going to be arriving on Showtime next week — and yea, it’s going to be emotional. It has to be.

At the end of tonight’s episode, it did appear as though Frank Gallagher died. He seemingly had an overdose, and the episode closed with him lifeless while also leaving a note behind for his family. When you think about all of this, it’s clear that the character did not intend to make it past this moment. He thought this was his opportunity to go out on his own terms, as opposed to watching himself deteriorate as a result of alcoholic dementia.

Yet, the promo for the series finale below carries with it a shocking twist — Frank survives! Or does he? Unless this is all some elaborate trick, it does seem like the character makes it to the final episode, but it’s not entirely clear what his physical or mental state is. His kids mostly have a cynical response to him ODing, which shouldn’t come as a shock — they’ve all gone through something like this before.

As for the some other key events, Kevin and V are going to throw a goodbye celebration at the Alibi before their big move, and we hope that there is closure for a lot of the other characters. We’re sure that a good chunk of this finale will be about Frank and his legacy, but that makes sense — the dysfunction of everyone around him is largely due to the environment he created. It’s hard to imagine how different everyone would be if he was even a marginally better father. Yet, this is what everyone ended up with instead.

What do you think is going to happen on the Shameless series finale?

Do you think that Frank makes it past this moment? Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! After you take a look at that, remember to stick around — there are some more updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: Showtime.)

