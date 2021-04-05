Animal Kingdom season 5 teaser: J keeps it all in perspective







Animal Kingdom season 5 is poised to premiere at some point this summer, though TNT continues to keep its cards close to the vest. They aren’t sharing a full trailer or too many specifics, so we’re pleased to get whatever little morsel the network decides to pass along.

With that very thing in mind, can we go ahead and present what we have below? The latest teaser focuses front and center on Finn Cole’s character of J, a guy who in theory, seems to be the most capable of taking over Smurf’s criminal empire.

This teaser does make J appear, by far, the most self-aware member of the Cody family. It features him discussing the difference between what characters want and what they deserve — the Codys want to get pretty much everything. Yet, they probably don’t deserve most of it. Remember that they commit crimes for a living! Their jobs are dangerous and can result in a high body count. This is what makes watching this show so complicated; most of these characters are compelling to watch, but you’d probably want to steer clear of them in real life.

Since we are inching closer to the start of the summer and one of TNT’s other big shows in Snowpiercer is over for now, we imagine that a full season 5 premiere date announcement will be coming soon. Hopefully, to go along with that there will be some sort of trailer release.

