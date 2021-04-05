NCIS: New Orleans season 7 episode 13 return date hopes







Following tonight’s new episode, do you want to get the NCIS: New Orleans season 7 episode 13 return date … or when it could be? Rest assured, this article is your source for all sorts of stuff in terms of what lies ahead?

The bad news is what we gotta get out of the way first and foremost — there is no new episode of the Scott Bakula drama airing next week. The same goes for the week after, and even the week after that. It does not appear as though NCIS: New Orleans will be back on the air until May, even if we’d personally love to see it back on the air so much sooner.

So why the long wait? The easy answer has to do with CBS’ own programming strategy. There’s a recognition here that in keeping the show off the air until May, they can then offer up new episodes weekly until the series finale airs on the 23rd of that month. This is a key period of time for advertisers, so the network clearly wants to get their money’s worth of what is a shortened season. (Remember, we only have 16 installments this go-around due to the global health crisis; alas, that means there are only four more episodes to go.)

Will there be more details about the next new episode online before too long? We hope so, but it’s hard to present anything close to confirmation as to when it will be. CBS has the ability to release hints and synopses whenever they want, but our hope is that there will be some stuff that surfaces over the next few weeks. From a ratings standpoint, shouldn’t they want to promote what’s next to the fullest? We tend to think so…

