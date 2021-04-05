Is Hrothgar Mathews leaving When Calls the Heart? Is Ned dead?







Is Hrothgar Mathews leaving When Calls the Heart following Sunday night’s new episode? Is Ned actually dead? Within this article, we will answer that very question — not only that, but we’ll look towards what the future could hold?

Entering the episode, we were absolutely nervous about Ned’s fate on the show. It’s ultimately hard not to be. Just consider a few different things here — what happened at the end of last week, and the concern that was out there for him in the preview. It was clear that there was no guarantee he would make it through this situation, and everyone in Hope Valley was rallying together in support.

If there was one thing that gave us a little bit of hope entering the episode, it was a lack of evidence that Mathews was leaving — no one was acting as though Ned was saying goodbye for good, and we know that When Calls the Heart tends to be a show where cast members stick around. Sure, we have instances of people departing (see Jack and Abigail), but there are countless others who have been a part of this world from the very beginning.

We will have more updates within this article, so be sure to refresh it for some more updates. For now, we suggest just crossing your fingers and hoping that When Calls the Heart will continue to push its story in the most uplifting direction possible.

Were you worried that Ned would die entering this When Calls the Heart season 8 episode?

