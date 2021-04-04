When Calls the Heart season 8 episode 8 spoilers: Who’s feeling lost?







Next week When Calls the Heart season 8 episode 8 is poised to arrive, and it has a clever title in “A Parade and a Charade.” With that being said, what’s actually coming in it? We have to imagine some more romance, but that’s not the only thing on the menu!

A part of this upcoming installment will be about showing Elizabeth as a teacher, as she continues to do everything in her power to help Angela. Meanwhile, we’re also going to see Bill struggle with losing something that is very important to him. Given that we’re closing in on the home stretch, we’re sure that tension will be rising on a few different fronts — but understandably, Hallmark Channel doesn’t want to give too much away here in advance.

For a few more hints at what is to come, we suggest that you check out the full When Calls the Heart season 8 episode 8 synopsis below (via SpoilerTV):

STUDIO CITY, CA – February 24, 2021 – On “When Calls the Heart” Elizabeth (Erin Krakow, “Army Wives”) focuses on teaching Angela (Vienna Leacock, “Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas”) how to read braille in “A Parade and a Charade,” premiering Sunday, April 11 (9 p.m. ET/PT), on Hallmark Channel. Rosemary (Pascale Hutton, “My One and Only”) and Lee (Kavan Smith, “Love on the Menu”) struggle to give Rachel (Jennifer Laporte, “Spiral”) the freedom she was promised in Hope Valley. Bill (Jack Wagner, “The Bold and the Beautiful”) feels displaced when he’s asked to finally return his Mountie uniform.

This is going to be one of those episodes that looks to balance a number of different things, but so much of it may come down to one thing above all else: Making Hope Valley a happy place for all. These characters look after one another, and we’ve certainly seen them rally together already after some recent hardships.

