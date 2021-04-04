Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? Chen & Bradford’s future







Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? Within this article, we’re going to be handing down an answer to that question. Not only that, but we’ll set the stage for what the future holds!

Here lies the good news: You’re going to have a chance to see a new episode in a matter of hours! We know that the Nathan Fillion series went through quite a long hiatus, but we are rather pleased to be on the other side of it. We just wish the news was as good for some of these characters, as there are some dangerous situations coming for many of them. For a few more details about that, be sure to check out the attached synopsis:

“Amber” – An Amber Alert sends the team on a race against time to find a newborn infant who was stolen from a local hospital. Meanwhile, Officers Jackson and Chen work their last shift as rookies as Officer Nolan continues on for 30 more days on “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, APRIL 4 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14) Episodes can be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

There is one big thing within this episode not mentioned in the promo, and that is what could be coming for Chen and Bradford. As you can see in the promo below for this episode, Lucy confesses having feelings for him while out on patrol, but before he can answer, the two get an alert on the case at hand. Odds are, this is the same one mentioned in the synopsis. Because of the urgent nature of this job, they may be waiting for a while to talk things out here … but we hope that they do before the end of the episode.

Rest assured, there’s another episode coming beyond this one on April 11. You don’t have to be concerned for a while about a hiatus!

What do you want to see on The Rookie season 3 moving forward?

Are you sad that the show is not on the air tonight? Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! Once you do that, keep coming back — there are other updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: ABC.)

