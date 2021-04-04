Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? ‘The Noble Maidens’ preview







Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? There is a big episode coming entitled “The Noble Maidens,” but are you ready for it?

We don’t want to go any further here without sharing the good news: You are going to have a chance to see some great stuff tonight! This episode airs in just a matter of hours, and signs point to it being an extremely important one in the whole Anna vs. Katya storyline. This has been going on for a few installments now, but this may be our chance to have some absolute clarity on the situation and what the future could hold for Bar Paly’s character.

If you haven’t seen the full synopsis for this hour just yet, we do think it better sets the stage for what lies ahead:

“The Noble Maidens” – Callen and the team discover that Anna is being held by a group with ties to Anna’s upbring and must rescue her before she is forcibly returned to Russia. Also, Admiral Kilbride makes Nell a serious offer, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, April 4 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

If you do want a little more insight into the story tonight, plus the idea of these “Noble Maidens” themselves, why not check out the sneak peek below? This focuses on Deeks and Kensi getting a little more insight on Anna and Katya’s past, and who the two are both similar and a little bit different. Also, there is another recommendation thrown in here that the two have a conversation with Arkady, as he may be able to shed more light on the past.

In the end, who wouldn’t want to see more Arkady on this show? Doesn’t he bring a ton to the table?

