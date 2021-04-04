The Equalizer episode 7 return date hopes for Queen Latifah, cast







Following tonight’s new episode, are you going to be waiting a good while to see The Equalizer episode 7? We have more news on that within!

As for whether or not this is good news, however, that is a subject up for debate. We only got the CBS show on the air recently after a lengthy hiatus, and unfortunately, another one is now coming. There is no new episode next week, the week after, or seemingly the week after that. This means that, more than likely, we are waiting until May to see Queen Latifah and the rest of the cast back on the air.

So what does this mean in terms of how the remaining episodes are going to unroll? More than likely the show is coming back early next month, and you will see new stories every week from then until Sunday, May 23. That is when CBS has set the official finale air date, and we don’t see them shifting from that. In that episode, Robyn will most likely face some of her biggest challenges yet, and we’re already crossing our fingers and hoping for some sort of enormous, jaw-on-the-floor cliffhanger that really gets us stoked for whatever will be coming up later on.

Typically, we’d be worried about a cliffhanger like this for a brand-new show. Because we know that The Equalizer has been renewed, though, there is no real cause for concern. We can just sit back, relax, and enjoy virtually whatever the show is throwing at us moving forward. (It is ironic that we use “relax” in a sentence tied to The Equalizer at all.)

Unfortunately, as of this writing we don’t have a lot in the way of news as to what is coming up next — those details will likely be coming over the course of the next couple of weeks, so keep your eyes peeled!

