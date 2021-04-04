Line of Duty season 6 episode 4 spoilers: Jo Davidson faces the pressure







Next week on Line of Duty season 6 episode 4, we’re going to be more or less at the midway point of this current story. That means that the story is going to accelerate, and there could be more eyes on Jo Davidson than ever before.

Of course, there is a pretty major difference between having all eyes on you and actually being found guilty. AC-12 still has their work cut out for them! This is a part of what makes Line of Duty the fantastic show that it is — because they are investigating police, they know how to get themselves out of some tight binds already. These people are not idiots, and it’s going to take more work than ever in order to figure out some of their wrongdoing. With that being said, Ted Hastings’ unit is still going to find a way to take a few significant steps forward.

Below, we’ve got the full Line of Duty season 6 episode 4 synopsis with some additional updates as to what lies ahead:

DCI Jo Davidson faces increasing pressure from all sides as AC-12 make major breakthroughs in the investigation, but an attempt to interview a key witness goes horribly wrong.

What is going to happen with this key witness to make things start to fall apart? It’s easy to conjure up a theory or two. This witness could’ve been bought off, or they have some inaccurate information. AC-12 themselves may make a procedural mistake, which is the sort of thing that Line of Duty pays off but almost no other show can. Go ahead and credit Jed Mercurio’s writing, plus the overall skill level of the production team.

One thing we know for sure is this: Things are only going to get crazier from here on out.

