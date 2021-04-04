Saturday Night Live cold open: Lil Nas X, Matt Gaetz, & Pepe Le Pew







Entering tonight’s Saturday Night Live, it was hard to know what the cold open would be. We’ve seen a greater unpredictability as of late to when it comes to how the show leads off their episodes — they’ve dabbled in current events here and there, but not on every occasion. It’s not like it was fairly recently, when every single one of them was about politics.

Because host Daniel Kaluuya is not an alumni, we did not expect to see him in the opening. What we did instead is the return of the Britney Spears talk show, where she talks to a number of different controversial figures. This time around, it began with Chris Redd as Lil Nas X, talking about his recent “Satan Shoes” controversy as well as a music video. “Lil Nas” had some good points here, but the entire interview was about as ridiculous as the controversy.

Oh, and from here we saw Lil Nas do a little twerking dance on God, just for the sake of balancing things out a little bit.

The next guess was Pepe Le Pew, a Looney Tunes character who has disappeared over the past several years. The humor with this character was always uncomfortable, but it is their omission in Space Jam 2 that has caused people to take notice.

Finally, the show brought out Pete Davidson as controversial Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz, or at least what was sort of a parody of Gaetz.

Related – Be sure to check out some more news when it comes to Saturday Night Live

What did you think about this weekend’s Saturday Night Live cold open?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







