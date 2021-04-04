Big Brother Canada 9 live feed spoilers: Who won the Veto? (day 36)







It’s Saturday in the Big Brother Canada 9 house, and even with this being Easter Weekend, there are important matters at hand! The Power of Veto Competition took place earlier today, and it determines whether a crazy plan could come into play.

Before diving into it, here’s a quick recap of the week’s events: Beth is Head of Household, and last night she opted to nominate Rohan and Tera. If nominations stay the same, it’s likely that Rohan will be the one to leave the game — he’s already shown to be a competition threat. Yet, there has also been chatter about getting Victoria out of the game, but there may need to be a certain chain of events to turn that into reality.

Let’s kick things off here by sharing the Veto players — joining Rohan and Tera in the competition were Breydon, Tina, and Tychon. There were a lot of different ways the week could’ve gone here depending on who won, but Rohan took home his third straight Veto! He now has safety again, and this forces Beth to name a replacement.

For now, it does seem like she’s angling for the big move and will nominate Victoria, and she feels confident that she’ll have the votes to get her out of the game. The biggest thing going for her right now is that Tera isn’t really a threat to anyone strategically, and she’s yet to win a competition.

Ultimately, we’re going to have a pretty fun few days ahead! We anticipate a lot of paranoia, especially if Beth tries to keep some of her plans close to the vest.

What do you think about the Power of Veto winner today in the Big Brother Canada 9 house?

