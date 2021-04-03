American Gods season 4: Is Amazon best home for canceled show?







If you hadn’t heard the news already, the odds of there being an American Gods season 4 have decreased significantly as of late. After all, Starz has canceled the Ricky Whittle series, and no plans have been announced yet on the show’s long-term future.

So what do we know at present? There are still aspirations for more of this story, whether it be a TV movie or some sort of limited run to tie the story up. The question becomes who the best future home for it could be.

For the sake of this article, what we’re going to do is rather simple: Hand over a list of possibilities, while sharing what each one of them brings to the table.

Starz – Yes, they just canceled it — yet, ordering a TV movie to wrap things up could be seen as a gesture of goodwill to those who subscribed to the streaming service over the past few years. While this seems unlikely, remember that Showtime ended up ordering a Ray Donovan movie after they canceled it.

Amazon – For a proper final season, this seems like the best fit. The streaming service and Neil Gaiman already have a relationship thanks to Good Omens, and clearly Amazon has the money to take on a show with this level of ambition. Also, there are no content restrictions here, which makes it feel like a perfect fit.

Netflix – We know that a lot of people will look here, but that’s mostly because Netflix is the default place everyone goes to after a show gets canceled. While they’ve revived some shows over the years like Lucifer and Longmire, it doesn’t happen as much as you’d think. Also, they don’t technically need an American Gods on their schedule.

Personally, we do think Amazon is the best potential home, though we wouldn’t rule out places like Apple TV+ entirely, given its need to expand the subscriber base.

