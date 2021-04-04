Shameless season 11 episode 12: Is Emmy Rossum back for series finale?







Next week on Shameless season 11 episode 12, we’re at the end of the road — but will Emmy Rossum be back as Fiona?

It goes without saying that the Showtime dramedy has a lot of loose ends to tie up, or at least address, over the course of the series finale. We’re not entirely sure that every single storyline will be tied in a neat little bow, but we like to think that we’ll better picture the future for some of these characters.

Of course, getting Rossum back is high on her personal priority list. We just want to know what Fiona has been up to, especially since she hasn’t been mentioned all that much since her departure. There was a time when she was an anchor to the Gallagher family, so fingers crossed that she has found something resembling happiness and stability. After everything that she’s gone through over the years, we certainly think that she deserves it.

Want a few more bits and pieces of news on what lies ahead from here? Than be sure to check out the full Shameless season 11 episode 12 synopsis below:

Ian and Mickey shop for furniture for their new place and Kev and V look for a buyer for the Alibi. While Lip settles for a new job, Carl finally finds his calling in a new role on the police force. Debbie plunges into a treacherous world when she meets someone new. Frank comes to terms with his own mortality. Series finale.

Obviously, the network wants to keep as many big reveals a secret for as long as possible, and that could include a possible Fiona return. Note that we’re writing this preview prior to episode 11 airing this weekend, so maybe another clue about her status will be dropped in there.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Shameless season 11 episode 12?

How do you think that the series finale is going to wrap up? Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around — there are more updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Showtime.)

