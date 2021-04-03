is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, April 3, 2021?







Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Within this article, we’ll of course answer that question — but also look towards what could be some very fun comedy coming up.

Now, without further ado, the good news: There is a new installment coming up tonight! The show is hosted by none other than film star Daniel Kaluuya, who is making a rather impressive awards-season run at the moment. One of the things that is cool about Kaluuya hosting is that there is a certain unknown factor that is present here. We don’t know what he will be like within this context, and there is something that is rather exciting about that! Last week was more of our comfort food with Maya Rudolph; now, we can prepare for a little bit more of a surprise.

As you’ve probably noted through most of 2021 so far, we think that the cast and crew of SNL are relishing a new-found sense of freedom. For most of the Donald Trump Presidency, they were mired in doing a lot of topical, political humor. While there is still a good bit of that there, we think that in general, there’s an overall sense of excitement now that comes from being able to mix things up a little bit more. We’re seeing a wider array of sketches, especially when it comes to unexpected topics you wouldn’t think to see broached on the late-night show.

If you look below, you can see one of the promos for this weekend featuring Daniel and musical guest St. Vincent. If we were to use this as sort of an example for what the remainder of this weekend will look like, we’ve got a feeling that a lot of deadpan humor is coming. We’re a fan of that, so we’re certainly stoked for what lies ahead.

What do you want to see from Daniel Kaluuya on Saturday Night Live this weekend?

