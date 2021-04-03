Generation episode 9 return date hopes on HBO Max







Following the end of season 1, part 1 on HBO Max this week, when could Generation episode 9 premiere? Be prepare to be patient. After all, it doesn’t seem as though the teen dramedy will be back in the near future.

From the moment that the first batch of episodes arrived on the streaming service, the goal here was to take a break between episode 8 and episode 9. It’s a pattern that we’ve seen a lot of basic-cable shows follow, and HBO Max isn’t trying to be Netflix where they give you all of the episodes at once.

At the moment, as we can say is that you will see the second half of Generation (or Genera+ion, if you prefer the more stylized name for the show) at some point later this year. That was confirmed over by Decider, and we imagine that more information will be revealed in due time. (Hopefully, this summer or early fall.)

While we know that a long hiatus like this can be difficult, there is a silver lining to being stuck for so long waiting for new episodes to arrive. Think of it in these terms: The hiatus will give HBO Max a chance to get the word out more about this show. Because there are SO many different programs out there, sometimes a few can get lost in the shuffle a little bit. We think that it’d benefit the streaming service to promote Generation more across all of their verticals, and hopefully, word of mouth will also spread a little bit.

We know that in due time, there will be a lot of questions about a Generation season 2… but we’re not at that point as of yet. Why hurry things along? There’s going to be plenty of time to talk about that later; for now, we’re just happy that more new episodes are going to be coming at some point before 2021 formally comes to a close.

What do you want to see on Generation episode 9?

