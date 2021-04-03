Big Brother Canada 9 live feed spoilers: Beth’s nominations (day 35)







Today in the Big Brother Canada 9 house, the nomination ceremony took place — and was an interesting plan hatched in the game?

At the end of last night’s new episode, we saw Beth win Head of Household and from there, we knew that she had a tough decision to make. She obviously would stick Jedson and Tychon, but what about her desired target? Does she go for a safe move or a bigger move?

With the nominations themselves, it does seem as though Beth is opting for “safe.” Both Rohan and Tera are on the block and if both of them remain there, we imagine that Rohan will be the one who goes. Is that the right move? That’s interesting given that Tera/Tina are a clear duo whereas Rohan is by himself, but he has won more competitions. He’s in a spot now where his only means of survival may just be him finding a way to remove himself with the Veto.

Or … is it? Here’s where things get interesting. Beth is strongly considering having Victoria as a backdoor target, and depending on how things go over the next day or two, we could see this happening. The one issue is that Jed and Ty may prefer she stay for now, and could push for Breydon more as a replacement nominee. They know Victoria’s at least somewhat-loyal to them right now; also, they know that taking her out themselves is a big resume move. Beth doing it only helps her later in the game.

What do you think about the nomination ceremony results on Big Brother Canada?

