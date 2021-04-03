Blue Bloods season 11 episode 11 spoilers: Will Sid Gormley get fired?







As we prepare for Blue Bloods season 11 episode 11 to air on CBS next week, get set for more story pertaining to Sid Gormley. It wasn’t that long ago that we saw the guy struggling with a great deal of trauma and loss. Now, signs point to his whole career being in jeopardy!

This upcoming episode is entitled “Guardian Angels” and, based on the synopsis below, it certainly seems as though Gormely could be in need of an angel of his own:

“Guardian Angels” – Frank takes matters into his own hands to save Gormley’s career when the officer is accused of using excessive force after decades-old complaints against him become public knowledge. Also, Danny and Baez learn to be allies when the transgender community comes under attack, Jamie and Eddie aim to settle a personal dispute with a local [ne’er-do-well] who likes to fight cops, and Erin is pressured to let a good Samaritan off the hook for a violent act of vigilantism, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, April 9 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Before we get to the end of this episode, it is our hope that we’ll be able to see Frank and Gormley do what they can to figure this out … but we also hope some of the complaints are false. If they are true and he’s never been punished for them, that’s troublesome, to say the least.

The storyline for Danny and Baez, meanwhile, may be one of the more topical ones that we’ve seen the show take on. We applaud the show for standing by the trans community, and also using Donnie Wahlberg and Marisa Ramirez’s characters in order to project that message outward.

