Who is Tobias ‘Toby’ Core? About The Blacklist title card tribute







Who is Tobias “Toby” Core? Tonight, The Blacklist aired a new title card tribute at the end of the episode “Rakitin.” Within this piece, meanwhile, we’ll take a larger look at who he was and his overall importance to the world of the show.

While details about Tobias Core are limited online, we know that he was a valued member of the show’s team behind-the-scenes. Whether it be the art department, a camera grip, or an assistant director, crew members for television shows are often unsung heroes. These are not individuals who often get much credit despite working long hours and dealing with even more complications over the past year due to the global health crisis. They make these shows as brilliant as they are, and The Blacklist in itself is so great because of its distinct style and tone. Whether it be the sets, the music, or even the costumes, it has a feel that allows it to shine even in a crowded field of programs.

The title card for Core tonight was simple and poignant, noting that he was born in 1973 and passed away earlier this year.

When it comes to honoring someone within the world of TV, there are few tributes out there greater than a title card. These live forever at the end of an episode, and they allow viewers an opportunity to seek out further information about who someone was and what they meant to a given production. Honoring their own is something that The Blacklist has long excelled at, as within the past year they have given title cards to such performers as Brian Dennehy and also Clark Middleton.

We hope that the Tobias Core tribute allows for a greater sense of peace among all who knew him; it serves as a reminder that his contributions, both professionally and in life, to the world of The Blacklist will not be forgotten. This is a show that will play on for many years to come in streaming and in repeats, and his memory will continue to be honored through it all.

Our thoughts go out to Core’s family and all who loved him during what has to be a difficult time. (Photo: NBC.)

