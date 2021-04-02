Euphoria season 2: Eric Dane on filming, premiere date hopes







Following Eric Dane’s surprise Grey’s Anatomy appearance last night, of course we started thinking about Euphoria season 2. How could we not? While his role there is very different from the late Dr. Mark Sloan, it is his current TV gig and it’s a chance to see him do something different than anything he has in the past.

We’re coming off of a couple of Euphoria specials now, and we’re looking forward to learning when the actual season will premiere. Will it be soon? While there is no confirmation as of yet, we do have reason for optimism. Speaking to Deadline following his Grey’s cameo, Dane noted that he will be back to filming the HBO show very soon:

In mid-April [I go back]. We’re actually started now on Season 2. I think I don’t start shooting for a couple weeks, but we are. I’m sure we’re going to get this out as soon as we can. We’ve set a pretty high bar. I’m very proud of that show, everybody involved is very proud of that show.

We think that the network would love to get new episodes out there by the end of the year, especially given that Euphoria is one of their most-popular shows online. Also, shows with a high-school/young-adult setting often do operate under a fairly quick timeline, and this one has already been delayed significantly by the global health crisis.

Beyond hoping that Euphoria is back this year, it’s hard to even speculate too much on what the story will be. So much of what this show is revolves around its style, characters acting in the moment, and recognizing that pain and trauma can come from almost anywhere.

