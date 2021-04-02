MacGyver season 5 episode 12 sneak peek: Russ’ cover is blown!







MacGyver season 5 episode 12 is poised to arrive on CBS tonight — who is down for an undercover mission?

We’ll always say that these episodes are some of our personal favorites, mostly because there are so many great chances to see characters out of their typical element. Also, most of the best-laid plans tend to go down in flames and there is almost always something fun about that.

In the sneak peek below, you can get a small tease of what that wrench is going to be in the plan — as it turns out, Russ Taylor is going to be made early on in the mission! How does he handle that? Well, it should be interesting to see given that there’s still a job to do; not only that, but discretion is going to be key to being able to navigate around. Just from the thumbnail of the sneak peek alone, you can get a good sense of what sort of security the Phoenix Foundation is going to be dealing with here.

For those of you who are MacGyver/Desi fans, there is a flirty little moment in here between the two of them … though we still have no real sense of what the future is going to be here. Just remember everything that we’ve seen as of late between Mac and Riley; things are just about as murky as ever from a love-triangle standpoint. There are only so many episodes left this season, so we are at least hoping that some more information starts to trickle in on this subject sooner rather than later.

We don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves for now — let’s just enjoy this episode for what it is, and have a few opportunities to smile throughout.

