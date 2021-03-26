MacGyver season 5 episode 12 spoilers: The royal Indian wedding







Next week MacGyver season 5 episode 12 is poised to arrive on CBS, and at the moment we’ve got a clear takeaway: This is going to be fun. Anytime that you can see the entire Phoenix Team undercover, it’s going to lead to all sorts of comedy — especially her, given that we’re gearing up for a royal Indian wedding.

So why are they doing this? It has more to do than just them playing a little dress-up; instead, it’s about them doing whatever they can to protect someone in jeopardy. This is also an episode that will bring back a few other elements from other recent installments — think in terms of what’s going on with Russ and Sophia, or also Matty working to help Mac and Riley after what they’ve gone through as of late.

For a few more details on what lies ahead now, we suggest that you check out the MacGyver season 5 episode 12 synopsis:

“Royalty + Marriage + Vivaah Sanskar + Zinc + Henna” – Mac, Desi and Russ go undercover during a royal Indian wedding to protect a princess whose policies could put her life in danger. Also, Russ and Sophia come face-to-face at the wedding, Bozer suspects Riley is up to her old hacking ways and Matty runs down a lead in hopes of getting to the bottom of Mac and Riley’s ingested nano-trackers, on MACGYVER, Friday, April 2 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

We know that there are a handful of episodes still ahead this season, and through those, there’s a chance to things build in an especially dramatic and crazy way. Will a new villain be introduced by the end of this season, or what’s going to happen with Mac’s personal life? So far, we’ve seen the relationship with him, Riley, and Desi play out in all sorts of complicated fashions.

