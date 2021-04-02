Grey’s Anatomy season 17: Eric Dane returns as Mark Sloan!







We knew entering tonight’s Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode that Chyler Leigh was returning as Lexie Grey. Yet, we didn’t know about Eric Dane. The longtime series regular was beloved as Mark Sloan, but we never knew if we’d get a chance to see him back on the show again.

Luckily, tonight’s new episode offered us an answer — and surprise! Mark did turn up. In Meredith’s beach world, it does make a whole lot of sense that the character would end up with Lexie. The two loved each other, and one of the things we always wanted was a more pleasant form of closure for the two … even if it was in some sort of pretend afterlife.

Kudos to the producers for finding a way to keep the Mark secret over the past few days, especially since so much conversation was out there when it comes to Lexie. Also, we appreciate both Chyler Leigh and Dane finding a way to come back to the show despite them each having some other stuff going on. (Dane is a major part of HBO’s Euphoria now, and prior to that was a major component of The Last Ship over on TNT.)

What all of these appearances are doing, in the end, is allowing longtime fans of the show an opportunity to get a greater sense of closure. We do think that’s needed. For those wondering, it does seem as though Dane was there to film his scenes in-person; meanwhile, Chyler’s scenes may have been done remotely based on the way they were shot.

