Law & Order: Organized Crime episode 2 spoilers: Stabler’s next move…







After tonight’s epic premiere, are you excited to learn for what’s next on Law & Order: Organized Crime episode 2 next week? We’ve now had our reintroduction to Elliot Stabler’s life. We know what he’s gone through, and we also know what his priorities now are.

This show is going to look and feel different from several other Dick Wolf dramas. For starters, the story is a little more serialized. Rather than there being a story-of-the-week plot, you’ll see things be a little more continuous. Stabler is still going to be working to piece his task force together within this episode, and he also has to figure out the best way to ensure the job gets done.

Here’s something else to be excited about entering episode 2: More Mariska Hargitay. While we wouldn’t consider this installment to be a full-on crossover, the producers clearly know there’s a lot of love out there for Benson and Stabler. They’re leaning into that however much they can in the early going here.

For a few more specifics about the story to come, check out the full Law & Order: Organized Crime episode 2 synopsis below:

04/08/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : Bell and Stabler take on two new faces to the task force, and investigate two seemingly unrelated crimes in hopes they’ll be connected back to their case. Mariska Hargitay guest stars. TV-14 D, L, V

One of the things that we’re the most curious about over the next few days is rather simple: What the ratings are going to be for the new show. Think about how big SVU was when Benson and Stabler were both on the show together — will a lot of those viewers come back and watch this show live?

