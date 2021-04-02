Is Clarice new tonight on CBS? Episode 6 promo, details







Is Clarice new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we’ll be doing our best to share all sorts of news on the future of the show. Plus, we’ll answer that question while we’re at it.

Let’s kick off this article with something pleasant — and “pleasant” is rarely a word we can ever use when it comes to this dark drama. There is a new episode airing tonight! After a couple of weeks off the air the Silence of the Lambs sequel-of-sorts is coming back tonight with an episode that features our title character in a total different place. Clarice Starling wants to be reinstated to the VICAP team, but doing that is easier said than done. She has to visit Ruth Martin, and eventually, this will lead to one of the more awkward situations imaginable.

For a few more details on the subject of what lies ahead, we simply suggest that you view the official synopsis below for Clarice episode 6:

“How Does It Feel to Be So Beautiful” – Sidelined because of her harrowing ordeal with Marilyn Felker, Clarice goes to Ruth Martin to be reinstated and gets roped into having dinner at the Martin residence. Clarice sees Catherine Martin for the first time since rescuing her from Buffalo Bill and must endure an uncomfortable evening with this fractured family. Also, Ardelia and the ViCAP team try to identify the man who aided Marilyn, but they hit a wall when they realize their DNA sample matches a file that’s been erased from the Bureau’s database, on CLARICE, April 1 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

This is obviously an episode where pain and trauma will take center stage; it’s hard for them not to when you think about what Clarice and Catherine Martin have each gone through. Will seeing each other offer up a sense of healing, or simply more pain? We are about to find out…

